RE:ZERO Season 4 Episode 1 – Here Is When You Can Watch It, Full Global Schedule And More

After a long wait, Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World is finally returning with its fourth season. The first episode of Re:Zero Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on April 8, 2026, kicking off the Loss Arc and continuing Natsuki Subaru’s desperate journey to restore Rem’s memories and confront the lingering threats from the Witch Cult.

The new season will consist of 19 episodes in total. The first 11 episodes will air during the spring 2026 season starting April 8, followed by a short break. The remaining 8 episodes, covering the Recapture Arc, are set to resume on August 12, 2026.

The episode will air in Japan at 22:00 JST on April 8. International streaming platforms, primarily Crunchyroll, are expected to release the subtitled version shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Here is the expected global release schedule (subject to minor platform delays):

Pacific Time (PT, UTC-7): April 8, 2026 – 6:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT, UTC-6): April 8, 2026 – 7:00 AM

Central Time (CT, UTC-5): April 8, 2026 – 8:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET, UTC-4): April 8, 2026 – 9:00 AM

Brazil Time (BRT, UTC-3): April 8, 2026 – 10:00 AM

London (GMT, UTC+0): April 8, 2026 – 2:00 PM

Central European Time (CET, UTC+1): April 8, 2026 – 3:00 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST, UTC+9): April 8, 2026 – 10:00 PM (original broadcast)

Australian Eastern Time (AET, UTC+10): April 9, 2026 – 12:00 AM

New Zealand (NZDT, UTC+13): April 9, 2026 – 3:00 AM

Crunchyroll will handle streaming for viewers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the CIS regions. An English dub is confirmed to be in production, though no specific release date for dubbed episodes has been announced yet. In many Asian territories outside Japan, the episode will also be available on BiliBili and iQiyi.

Season 4 picks up in the aftermath of the chaotic Witch Cult attack on Priestella. With the immediate threat from the Archbishops of Lust, Wrath, and Gluttony resolved, Subaru’s focus shifts back to his most pressing personal goal: restoring Rem’s stolen name and memories.

The first episode is expected to transition from the resolution in Priestella into the beginning of Arc 6, sending Subaru, Emilia, and their allies toward the Augria Sand Dunes. This vast, unforgiving desert is home to the legendary Pleiades Watchtower, a structure so dangerous that even the Sword Saint Reinhard van Astrea could not fully conquer it.

Subaru will need to overcome the tower’s deadly trials and defense mechanisms to reach the all-knowing sage who may hold the key to solving their problems. To succeed, he must form uneasy alliances with former enemies and rely on every bit of wit and luck he possesses. The season promises to deliver the intense drama, emotional stakes, and high-tension action that have made Re:Zero one of the most beloved isekai series.

The anime is produced by White Fox, the same studio behind the previous seasons. With the core creative team returning and the source material from author Tappei Nagatsuki providing a rich foundation, expectations are high for Season 4 to maintain the series’ signature blend of psychological depth, time-loop consequences, and character growth.

Re:Zero has built a passionate global fanbase since its debut, thanks to Subaru’s compelling struggles and the complex relationships within the cast. The fourth season’s split-cour structure (11 episodes in spring, 8 in summer) will allow the story to breathe while keeping viewers engaged throughout 2026.

With the premiere just days away, fans are encouraged to finish any lingering Season 3 rewatches and prepare for another emotional and thrilling ride. Whether you are a longtime follower of Subaru’s journey or a newcomer curious about the hype, April 8 marks the return of one of anime’s most intense and rewarding isekai stories.

Mark your calendars, set your alarms according to your time zone, and get ready as the Loss Arc begins on April 8, 2026.