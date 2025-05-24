RE:ZERO SEASON 4 Premieres In 2026, New Character Shaula Voiced By Fairouz Ai

Kadokawa officially announced that Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World (Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu) will return for its highly anticipated fourth season in 2026. The reveal, made during a special event on Saturday, introduced new cast and staff details, a second teaser visual, and confirmed returning key creatives from previous seasons.

One major highlight from the announcement is the introduction of a new character: Shaula, who will be voiced by Fairouz Ai (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Delicious in Dungeon). A new teaser visual featuring Shaula was also unveiled, setting the tone for what’s to come. Check out the breath taking teaser art with Shaula down below:

Returning Staff for Season 4

The fourth season brings back much of the core team that has defined Re:ZERO’s visual and emotional intensity:

Director: Masahiro Shinohara

Series Composition: Masahiro Yokotani

Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Haruka Sagawa

Monster Design: Keitaro Chiba

Prop Design: Goichi Iwahata, Noritaka Suzuki

Art Setting: Kaoru Aoki (BIHO)

Art Director: Ryōka Kinoshita (BIHO)

Color Design: Izumi Sakamoto

Director of Photography: Miori Miyagi (T2 Studio)

3D Director: Kentarō Ijima (Felix Film)

Editing: Hitomi Sudō (REAL-T)

Music: Kenichiro Suehiro

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Studio: WHITE FOX

In addition to Shaula, the 66th episode (from Season 3’s second arc) introduced another new character: Rui, voiced by Konomi Kohara.

A Look Back: Re:ZERO Anime Overview

Originally adapted from Tappei Nagatsuki’s light novel series, Re:ZERO premiered in April 2016 with a 25-episode first season. The anime quickly became a staple of the isekai genre, known for its dark tone, emotional stakes, and intricate worldbuilding.

Subsequent releases include:

Season 2 (2020–2021), split into two cours

Season 3 (2023–2024), split into two arcs:

Shūgeki-hen (Attack Arc) premiered October 2023 with a 90-minute special

Hangeki-hen (Counterattack Arc) premiered February 2024

The series is streaming globally on Crunchyroll, which also offers spin-offs like Starting Break Time from Zero and Re:PETIT, as well as the OVA episodes Memory Snow and The Frozen Bond. A Director’s Cut of Season 1 was also released in 2020, re-editing the episodes into 1-hour formats with new scenes for fans to enjoy.

What to Expect in Season 4

While few plot details have been revealed, the Season 4 teaser visual and introduction of Shaula suggest the anime will soon adapt content from the "Stars That Engrave History" Arc of the light novel marking the beginning of Re:ZERO’s next major turning point.

Given the series' history of dramatic cliffhangers, intense psychological themes, and evolving power dynamics, fans can expect Season 4 to dive even deeper into Subaru’s journey through life, death, redemption and doing it all over again and again!

What are your thoughts on the teaser art and first looks at the new seaon? Will you be watching season 4 of Re:ZERO? Let us know your answers in the comments section down below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for all your anime news!