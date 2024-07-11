RICK AND MORTY: THE ANIME Release Date And Voice Cast Announced Alongside New Trailer

Warner Bros. Discovery and Adult Swim have finally announced when Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere, and it's soon!

The English-language version of the series will premiere on Thursday, August 15 at midnight on Adult Swim, followed by the subtitled version in Japanese on August 17 at midnight on Adult Swim's Toonami.

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), Rick and Morty: The Anime follows Rick, Morty, and the rest of the Smith family on an intergalactic adventure. The 10-episode series will feature original stories, some of which are inspired by the main Rick and Morty animated series. The synopsis reads:

In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of “Rick and Morty,” Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.

In addition to the premiere date, Adult Swim also shared the official trailer for Rick and Morty: The Anime as well as the Japanese and English voice actors.

Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels

Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo

Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton

Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels

Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran

The new episodes of Rick and Morty: The Anime will also be available to stream on Max and purchase on Digital the day after their Adult Swim debut. Japanese encore airings of new episodes will debut the following Saturday at midnight on Adult Swim's Toonami block.

While Rick and Morty: The Anime will officially premiere next month, fans attending San Diego Comic-Con later this month will be able to get a first look at the highly anticipated series during an Adult Swim panel held on Friday, July 26th. The panel will feature writer/director Takashi Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim's head of action and anime Jason DeMarco as they "share details about the intergalactic adventure and show you the inner workings of the new series on Adult Swim."

Following the panel, fans can also attend "Adult Swim's Night of New," a special screening event in which attendees can be among the first to experience a collection of new Adult Swim series, including the full-length premiere episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime. Those unable to attend can tune in to Adult Swim's YouTube Channel where the screening will be livestreamed in real-time, so you can catch the premiere episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime from home on July 26th.