RUROUNI KENSHIN Manga Creator Arrested For Child Pornography, Manga Goes On Indefinite Hiatus

Back in September 2017, the Rurouni Kenshin manga began anew after concluded 20 years prior. However, a few months later, the manga's continuation appears to be in jeopardy as the series' creator, 47-year-old Nobuhiro Watsuki (real name Nobuhiro Nishiwaki) was charged with possessing illegal child pornography. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department reported that Nobuhiro reportedly kept tapes of early-teenage girls in his office in Tokyo. If found guilty, Nobuhiro faces up to 1 year in prison and a fine of US$8,800 (1 million yen). The police report apparently contains Nobuhiro's admission of guilt, which reads, "" Possession of child pornography didn't become illegal in Japan until July 2015.Shueisha's Jump Square magazine is putting the series on hiatus after the December 4 issue and released an official statement on the matter. "