RUROUNI KENSHIN Manga Series Returns After 20 Years
Starting this week fans will see the new Rurouni Kenshin arc which will officially debut in Shueisha’s Jump SQ this week. The new story is titled Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc, the new protagonist will be Kenshin and the series will have five arcs in total and finish off from where the series last ended. Originally the manga was meant to be released in spring, however; it was delayed until summer this year.
If you are not familiar with the Rurouni Kenshin series, then get ready to dig into some of these facts of the series! The manga has printed over 60 million copies, with the manga focussing on Kenshin Himura, a former deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration. Kenshin is trying his best to find a new life beyond the senseless violence, however; things don’t always go to plan. The series has also inspired a TV animation production, with the adaptation airing 95 episodes, as well as an animated film, three original video anime, three live-action films and a stage musical.
For those of you who have not watched the anime series or the live-action-films for Rurouni Kenshin, here are a few trailers for your viewing pleasure! The first video is one of the orginial commercials for the anime back in 1998! Followed by a trailer for the live-action-film and the top 5 action scenes from the live-action films!
Rurouni Kenshin Synopsis:
In the wake of a brutal civil war, Kenshin Himura, once a feared killer, turns his back on bloodshed and vows to carry a reversed-edge blade for the rest of his days. But Kenshin soon finds that the world around him is greatly changed. Rapid modernization has given rise to new villains driven by power and greed—and from the shadows of the past, the famed assassin Makoto Shishio has returned to wreak havoc across Japan. Together, with the beautiful kendo instructor Kaoru and a colorful cast of allies, Kenshin embarks on a quest to protect the innocent from those that would do them harm. In a staggering display of swordplay and martial arts mastery, Kenshin will attempt to survive his promise to face his own blade—before spilling the blood of his enemies!
