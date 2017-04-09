There's A New Live-Action RUROUNI KENSHIN Trilogy In Development

Controversial news surrounding Emi Takei's marriage and pregnancy has revealed that there's a new Rurouni Kenshin trilogy in development.

WB Japan is apparently developing a second, live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy film as the news leaks out from the controversy surrounding Emi Takei's marriage to the Exhile J-rock band member, Takahiro. Complicating matters further is the fact that Takei is pregnant.



To Western audiences, this may seem like no big deal but the Japanese entertainment industry has a different set or moral and standards for its female idols, singers and actresses. It seems Takei's contract with her agency and its clients prevents her from smoking, dating, getting married or getting pregnant. Such stipulations are fairly common for Japanese entertainers.



The original report further stipulates that Takei may lose several sponsorships and that her agency may be penalized as much as 1 billion yen ($9 million USD).



The news about Rurouni Kenshin in the report states that WB Japan is currently unsure of what to do with Takei as her role as Kaoru Kamiya is crucial to the next set of films but the character never becomes pregnant in the manga.

