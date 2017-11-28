SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 Hits Home Release Just In Time For The Holidays
Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the latest Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack features Act 27-38 (13 Episodes, 27-39) of the celebrated reboot of the classic anime series, based on Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga series along with a host of bonus content. SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 will also be available as a Standard Edition DVD-only set.
The latest Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack features Act 27-38 (13 Episodes, 27-39) along with a host of bonus content to celebrate the reboot of the classic anime series Sailor Moon!
The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $79.99 U.S. / $93.99 CAN; Standard Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD-only Set will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN.
The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains a deluxe, four-disc collection (two DVDs & two Blu-ray discs), packaged with an exclusive chipboard box. The Combo Pack contains three full-color collectible art cards and a premium full-color art booklet featuring episode summaries, a digital art gallery, interviews with the English voice cast, clean opening and closing segments, and more. Blu-ray episodes are presented in 1080p HD video format.
Here is the official trailer for season 3 of Sailor Moon followed by a short clip from the series for your viewing pleasure!
Sailor Moon Crystal Season 3 Synopsis: In SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Season 3 Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians face a new threat—this time from outer space! When a strange phenomenon starts turning people into monsters, Usagi and her friends learn that a secret organization called the Death Busters is responsible. Led by their all-powerful ruler Master Pharaoh 90, these alien beings are determined to invade Earth to make it their second home. Will the two mysterious Guardians calling themselves Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune be the key to Sailor Moon’s victory—or her doom? And what is their connection to the prophetic dreams warning of the coming destruction? With the fate of the world hanging in balance, Sailor Moon’s resolve to protect all life will be put to its ultimate test!
