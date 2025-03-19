SAKAMOTO DAYS Announces New Cast Members For Season 1 Finale

As the first part of Sakamoto Days anime approaches its final episode, the anime’s staff has announced four new cast members who will make their debut in the Episode 11 season finale. The newly revealed characters include:

Yūko Kaida as Dump

Chiaki Kobayashi as Apart

Ryōta Takeuchi as Minimalist

Kōsuke Toriumi as Saw

Alongside the cast reveal, a preview video for Episode 11 was also released, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. Check it out down below:



Sakamoto Days premiered earlier this year on January 11th on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels, with episodes streaming globally on Netflix. The first part consists of 11 weekly episodes, with Part 2 confirmed to premiere later this summer in July.



The anime is produced by TMS Entertainment, with the veteran and very experienced staff line up for it being:

Director: Masaki Watanabe (KADO - The Right Answer, Bartender)

Series Composition: Taku Kishimoto (Haikyu!!, BLUELOCK, Moriarty the Patriot)

Character Design: Yō Moriyama (Lupin the 3rd: Goemon's Blood Spray)

The opening theme song for the anime, "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto), is performed by Vaundy, while Conton Candy provides the ending theme song, "Futsū" (Normal).



Sakamoto Days originally debuted as a one-shot manga titled "Sakamoto", published in Jump Giga in December 2019. Due to its popularity, Yuuto Suzuki launched the full series in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are the two companies that are publishing the manga in English on digital and paperback. MANGA Plus describes the Sakamoto Days manga as:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

With the first part nearing its conclusion and Part 2 set for July of this year, fans can expect even more intense action and humor in the coming months. Hopefully we get more details later this month at AnimeJapan 2025. If not then fans can expect more news to come out in the coming months leading up to the Part 2 release!

What are your thoughts on the new teaser for the Part 1 season finale? Have you watched this anime yet?