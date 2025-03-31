Schinichiro Watanabe's LAZARUS Anime Drops New Prison Break Clip

Adult Swim has unveiled a new video for Lazarus (titled Lazaro in Japanese), the highly anticipated original anime from legendary director Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy) and the acclaimed animation studio MAPPA (Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan The Final Season). The clip showcases a full prison escape sequence that sets the tone for the action-packed series ahead. Check it out down below:

Lazarus will make its world premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on April 5th at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively April 6th). The series will also be available for streaming the following day on Max. Japanese audiences can catch the premiere on TV Tokyo and other affiliates starting April 6th at 11:45 p.m., with the show also available on various streaming platforms in Japan.

This stylish sci-fi action thriller will run for 13 episodes, each helmed personally by Watanabe, as confirmed by Jason DeMarco, Adult Swim’s head of anime and action series.

The anime also features an impressive voice cast that includes:

Mamoru Miyano as Axel

Makoto Furukawa as Doug

Maaya Uchida as Christine

Yūma Uchida as Leland

Manaka Iwami as Eleina

Megumi Hayashibara as Hersch

Akio Ōtsuka as Abel

Kōichi Yamadera as Skinner

Watanabe is known for blending music and storytelling like few others in the industry, and Lazarus is no exception. The series features a genre-blending score composed by acclaimed jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, with contributions from electronic artists Floating Points and Bonobo.

In a special collaboration, John Wick director Chad Stahelski choreographed the anime’s action sequences, bringing live-action cinematic flair to the show’s fights and movement.

The production team lineup also includes:

Character Design : Akemi Hayashi

Concept Design : Stanislas Brunet

Art Direction : Miho Sugiura

Color Design : Kana Tanabe

Cinematography : Takuma Sakamoto

Compositing Director : Mitsuhiro Sato

Sound Effects Supervisor : Lauren Stephens (Formosa Group)

Animation Producer: Masato Matsunaga

The opening theme, “Vortex,” is performed by Kamasi Washington, while the ending theme, “Lazarus,” comes from British alt-rock band The Boo Radleys.

Here is the first look teaser at the anime for those who are not familiar with it or know much about it.

Adult Swim describes the story:

The year is 2052 - an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous… and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes. Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned - this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world - and coming soon. As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner's plan. This group is called "Lazarus." Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

With an all-star creative team, a unique soundscape, and a visionary director at the helm, Lazarus is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most exciting original anime premieres. Will you be watching it when it comes out next month?

