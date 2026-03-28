SENTENCED TO BE A HERO Anime Season 2 And New Game Officially Announced

The staff of the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime revealed major news at AnimeJapan on Saturday: a second season is officially in production, and a brand-new game project titled Sentenced to Be a Hero -Game of the GODDESS- has also been greenlit.

Kadokawa unveiled both an announcement promotional video and key visual for Season 2, along with a teaser promotional video for the upcoming game. VIC GAME STUDIOS is handling development of the game, with Kadokawa serving as publisher. Check it all out below:

The first season of the anime premiered on January 3rd with a special 60-minute episode, followed by weekly episodes starting January 15th. It currently airs on 28 channels across Japan, with Crunchyroll streaming the series as it airs alongside a same-day English dub. Amazon Prime Video and other platforms also carry the show. The anime was originally planned for an October 2025 debut but was delayed to January 2026.

Main Cast

Yōhei Azakami as Xylo Forbartz

Mayu Iizuka as Teoritta

Shizuka Ishigami as Patausche Kivia

Shun Horie as Dotta Luzulas

Shunichi Toki as Venetim Leopool

Yōji Ueda as Noragalle Senridge

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tatsuya

Jun Fukushima as Tsav

Shōya Chiba as Jayce Partiract

Yōko Hikasa as Neely

Yūichi Nakamura as Rhyno

Saori Ōnishi as Frenci Mastibolt

Hiroyuki Takashima (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode director) directs at Studio KAI, with Yoshitake Nakakōji serving as assistant director and creature designer. Kenta Ihara (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-, Ishura) handles series composition and script supervision. Takeshi Noda (DAN DA DAN) is the character designer, and Shunsuke Takizawa composes the music. SPYAIR performs the opening theme “Kill the Noise.”

Yen Press publishes the original light novel series in English. The story follows convicted criminals sentenced to “heroism” — a punishment that forces them to fight on the front lines against the demon king’s army. Death is not the end; fallen heroes are revived to continue the endless battle. When the unit’s leader, convicted of killing a goddess, encounters another goddess, their new contract could reshape the entire world.

Rocket Shokai launched the light novel on Kadokawa’s Kakuyomu platform in October 2020, with print volumes beginning in September 2021 and illustrations by Mephisto. The eighth volume released on January 17th. A manga adaptation by Natsumi Inoue began in March 2022 on Dengeki Comic Regulus, with Yen Press scheduled to release the English version starting in June 2026.

The announcement of both a second season and a dedicated game shows strong confidence in the franchise’s future. The anime’s unique premise of blending dark fantasy, prison drama, and high-stakes action has resonated with viewers, and the upcoming game Sentenced to Be a Hero -Game of the GODDESS- is likely to expand on the world and characters in interactive form.

While specific details on the second season’s story arc, release window, or the game’s genre and platforms were not revealed during the AnimeJapan presentation, the new trailers and visuals have already generated significant excitement. Fans can expect more updates as development progresses on both projects.

With the light novel series still ongoing and the manga gaining traction, Sentenced to Be a Hero appears poised for continued growth in 2026 and beyond. The combination of a returning anime season and a new game project gives the franchise multiple avenues to reach both existing viewers and fresh audiences.