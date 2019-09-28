SEVEN DEADLY SINS: Anime Reveals New Season Promo Video

Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is on its way to the premier date and with it a brand new promo video. Hit the jump to check out the new promo video!

The new anime series, Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, is approaching its October release and with that a lot more promotional material for the new series. A new promo video was released for the series that showcases the new theme song "ROB THE FRONTIER" by UVERworld. Check out the new footage and song below!

The new series is set to head towards the climax and is set to release, in Japan, on October 9th! Excited for the new season? Ready to see where it will all head? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!