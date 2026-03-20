SHANGRI-LA FRONTIER Anime Season 3 Confirmed For January 2027 Premiere, First Video Game Launches This Year

Shangri-La Frontier fans have plenty to celebrate about today. The official website for the anime adaptation of Katarina's popular web novel dropped a fresh teaser visual and locked in a January 2027 premiere date for Season 3 of the anime. At the same time, Netmarble Nexus unveiled a new promotional video confirming that the franchise's first full game, Shangri-La Frontier Nanatsu no Saikyō-shu (Shangri-La Frontier The Seven Colossi), will launch in 2026. These back-to-back announcements show the series is expanding rapidly across multiple mediums while keeping its core appeal intact.

The teaser visual captures the high-energy vibe that has defined the show since its debut. It teases new challenges and familiar faces ready to dive deeper into the virtual world, building excitement for what comes next in Rakurō Hizutome's journey. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the image hints at bigger stakes and fresh gameplay-inspired moments that longtime viewers will love. Check it out below:

Season 3 will continue the story that began in October 2023. The first season aired on 28 MBS/TBS networks across two consecutive cours, quickly becoming a standout isekai title thanks to its clever take on VRMMO mechanics and Rakurō's obsessive quest to conquer even the worst games. Crunchyroll streamed every episode as it aired in Japan. Season 2 followed in October 2024, maintaining the same two-cour format and earning strong praise for its deeper character work and inventive boss fights. Crunchyroll continued simulcasting and added an English dub, helping the series reach an even wider global audience.

The production team returns with proven talent. Toshiyuki Kubooka directs at studio C2C with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu supervises and writes the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima handles character design and chief animation direction, and MONACA composes the music. This consistent lineup has delivered smooth action, sharp humor, and faithful adaptation of the source material, setting a high bar for Season 3.

Kodansha USA publishes Ryōsuke Fuji's manga adaptation, which launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020 and continues to run alongside the anime. The manga follows second-year high school student Rakurō Hizutome, a self-proclaimed expert at beating terrible games. When he dives into the new VR title Shangri-La Frontier, he skips the prologue and immediately starts min-maxing his way through the world. The story mixes clever game mechanics, hilarious moments, and genuine heart as Rakurō uncovers secrets hidden in the virtual frontier.

The original web novel by Katarina debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō site in May 2017 and has grown into a full multimedia franchise. Fuji’s manga adaptation brought the story to print, while the anime has introduced it to millions of new fans worldwide. The upcoming game marks the next major step, letting players step directly into Rakurō’s shoes and explore the world themselves.

Netmarble Nexus is handling development, with parent company Netmarble serving as publisher. The title was first announced in 2023, and the new promotional video gives the clearest look yet at the project. Details on gameplay systems remain limited for now, but the 2026 release window suggests the team is aiming for a polished experience that captures the light novel’s unique blend of humor, strategy, and adventure.

The dual announcements come at a perfect time for the franchise. Season 2 wrapped up strong, leaving fans hungry for more, while the game offers a chance to interact with the world in a whole new way. With Season 3 confirmed for early 2027, viewers will not have to wait too long for the next chapter of Rakurō’s story. In the meantime, the game will give players a fresh way to experience Shangri-La Frontier when it arrives next year.

The series has built a dedicated following by respecting its gaming roots while delivering strong characters and clever writing. Rakurō’s passion for even the worst games resonates with anyone who has ever sunk hours into a flawed but lovable title. The anime captures that energy perfectly, blending over-the-top action with quiet moments of reflection. Adding a full game to the mix feels like a solid step, letting fans test their own skills in the same universe they have been watching on screen.

Whether you are a longtime reader of the web novel, a manga fan, or someone who discovered the story through the anime, there is something here for everyone. Season 3 will push the main plot forward with higher stakes and new challenges, while the 2026 game offers a completely different way to enjoy the world. The franchise shows no signs of slowing down, and these latest updates prove the team is committed to giving fans quality content across every platform.

Mark your calendars for January 2027 for the next season and keep an eye out for more Shangri-La Frontier The Seven Colossi details throughout 2026. The frontier keeps expanding, and the adventure is only getting better. If you have not started the series yet, now is the perfect time to jump in and join Rakurō on his quest to conquer every game that comes his way. The virtual world is waiting, and it is more exciting than ever.