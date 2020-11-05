SHONEN JUMP: Manga Company Discusses Future Delays Amid COVID-19

Some updates have come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, in regards to future delays in release due to the current pandemic. Hit the jump for more info!

This past year has been host to a lot of firsts, for the world. The year, so far, has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing many lives to be lost and countries to close. This has also spawned a slew of productions, publications, live shows, public events and general social businesses to close down for a forseeable future. Since the virus has made its way to Japan, even manga has been forced to delay its publications.

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump was one of these delays that took place, due to COVID-19. The series later had to release a double sized issue to help fans stay caught up with the series. As the quarantine laws begin to change and extend, this also affects the speed at which things, like manga, will be published.

In a recent announcement, Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that delays could continue. This is mainly due to the fact that because social distancing guidelines are afffecting how the creators work, manuscripts are taking longer to come out. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda stated that due to the offices accomodating social distancing, this will also contribute to further delays. Even the Jump Victory Carnival event was forced to be cancelled.





