Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Sony's Acquisition Of Funimation Has Been Finalized

Sony's Acquisition Of Funimation Has Been Finalized

The first reports on Sony's potential acquisition of Funimation surfaced back in May and it now appears as if the deal has been finalized.

MarkJulian | 10/28/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
In May 2017, it was rumored that both Comcast and Sony were weighing whether to purchase Funimation and in August, it was the latter who announced that a takeover was immanent.  Two months later, the deal has officially been completed per a blog post on Funimation's website.  It reads:

 It’s official. The deal has closed for Sony Pictures Television Networks to acquire Funimation — and we’re incredibly excited!

We’re still the Funimation you’ve known and grown up with, and now with the power of Sony, and with Gen at the helm, we have the opportunity to bring the best anime to even more fans across the world.

Thank you for watching!


Of course, the Gen iin question in the post above is none other than  Gen Fukunaga, Funimation's CEO.  Anime fans were commenting in the last weeks that there's been no substantial changes to Funimation since the deal was first announced but now that it's complete it will be interesting to see how long that remains true.

Funimation's website has also been updated to reaffirm that Sony's acquisiton does not change the current simulcast/simuldub agreement with Crunchyroll.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]