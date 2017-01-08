Sony Acquires Funimation; What Does This Mean For The US Anime Industry?





Per Deadline, controlling interest will see Sony purchase 95% of the company while 5% will remain with the current ownership.



Last May, Sony was said to be weighing whether to acquire Funimation and it looks as if they've decided to move forward. What will Sony's acquistion of Funimation mean for their new partnership with Crunchyroll? News broke yesterday evening that Sony is planning to acquire a controlling stake in Funimation, a company it values at $150 million. Current Funimation CEO Gen Fukunaga will reportedly retain his position if the deal passes U.S. regulation review.

ndy Kaplan, President of Worldwide Networks at Sony Pictures Television stated, "

Around the world, Sony's networks have been major players in the anime space for nearly two decades, and in more recent years we have rapidly increased our networks' over-the-top and digital offerings to consumers.