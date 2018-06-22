Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Studio Deen's MONEY PITCH Baseball Anime Announces Second Season

Studio Deen's MONEY PITCH Baseball Anime Announces Second Season

Studio Deen's Money Pitch (Gurazeni) baseball anime series developed a solid following during a crowded Spring 2018 anime season that also included another baseball TV anime.

MarkJulian | 6/22/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Moetron News
Despite premiering during a robust Spring 2018 anime season that featured the likes of Megalobox and new installments of Steins; Gate, Full Metal Panic and My Hero Academia, the baseball anime Gurazeni aka Money Pitch, is receiving a second season.  The news was confirmed at the end of the show's most recent episode.  

The second season will premiere in October.

The anime is an adaptation of the concluded 2010-2014 baseball manga from writer Yūji Moritaka and illustrator Keiji Adachi. The series concluded its run in the Weekly Morning seinen manga magazine in 2014 at 17 volumes.

Though streaming on Crunchyroll as a full 22-minute show, episodes in Japan are aired twice a week, in 11-minute segments as an homage to double-headers. 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...