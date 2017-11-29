STUDIO GHIBLI Has Appointed A New CEO In Preparation Of Final Hayao Miyazaki Film

Studio Ghibli has shaken up its senior management for the first time in nine years, as it gears up to produce another feature from the unretired Hayao Miyazaki.

Kiyofumi Nakajima was appointed as the new CEO on Tuesday, replacing Koji Hoshino, who himself took over from co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki in February 2008. Hoshino was in charge at the time of Hayao Miyazaki's retirement announcement. Now, Miyazaki is back and it's time for another change.



Hoshino, a former head of Walt Disney Japan, will become chairperson, with a mandate to expand overseas expansion, merchandising, licensing and developing new business. Nakajima is a former banker who was appointed to run Ghibli when it was a subsidiary of the bank he joined from college. In 2005, he was appointed director of the Ghibli Museum in the western suburbs of Tokyo, near the animation studio.



