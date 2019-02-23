Studio Lerche's RADIANT Confirms 21-Episode Season 2
Radiant fans rejoice! Season 2 has been confirmed and it will receive another 21 episodes.
Fans of Studio Lerche's adaptation of the French manga Radiant were pleased to learn during today's final episode of season 1 that a second season has been greenlit.
The anime adaptation was first announced back in January 2018 and premiered during the Fall 2018 anime season. The 21-episode first season covered volumes 1 through 4 of the ongoing manga. Crunchyroll and Funimation simulcast the series as it aired.
Season 2 of Radiant will premiere during the Fall 2019 anime season in October.
Seth is an aspiring wizard from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an "infected": one of the few living creatures that has survived contact with nemesis, creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. His apparent immunity made him choose a path that seemed to him to be a perfect choice: to become a hunter and to fight nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the hunt for monsters ... Surrounded by a faction of wizards, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, the presumed cradle of nemesis, under the terrible eye of the Inquisition ...
