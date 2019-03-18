Studio TMS Entertainment's DR. STONE Adaptation Releases New Key Visual
Veteran anime production house studio TMS Entertainment (Lupin the 3rd, Akira) is handling the adaptation of the shonen manga darling, Dr. Stone. The series will premiere in July, anchoring a somewhat stronger than usual Summer anime season.
For a long time, the two series manga readers talked about as deserving anime adaptations were The Promised Neverland and Dr. Stone. The latter is finally about to get its due.
Episode director Shinya Iino (Hanebad!, Made in Abyss) is making his directing debut from an adapted script composed by Yuichiro Kido (91 Days, After the Rain, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Yuuko Iwasa (Yowamushi Pedal the Movie) will handle the character designs.
Riichiro Inagaki (Eyeshield 21) and illustrator by Boichi began the ongoing shonen series in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017 and have released 9 volumes to date.
VIZ media release English-translated versions of the manga and have published up to volume 5 as of this date.
A new key visual for the anime can be viewed below.
One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!
