 SWORD ART ONLINE: First 8 Volumes Receive Limited Edition 10th Anniversary Covers
It has been announced that Sword Art Online's first eight volumes will be receiving some limited edition 10th anniversary covers drawn by the series illustrator! Get the full details after the jump!

Griffin Best | 8/5/2019
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Anime News Network
Over the weekend it was announced that Sword Art Online's first eight volumes will be receiving limited edition 10th anniversary covers drawn by the series original illustrator abec! In the announcement it was announced that the limited edition volumes would be available in Japanese bookstores across the country starting early August! Take a look at what the covers look like in the image down below!



In addition to the previous announcements, the series will also be getting a short story collection volume. The volume will go on sale October 10th. In the collection it compiles four short stories that were originally distributed to those who bought the every Japanese Blu-ray/DVD volume upon the original printing the short stories are titled: "The Day Before", "The Day After", "Niji no Hashi" (The Rainbow Bridge), and "Sister's Prayer."

Sword Art Online has been around for 10 years now, with the first volume of the light novel series debuting in Japan on April 10th, 2009. Besides the very popular anime series, Kawahara's novels have also inspired a manga adaptation, the Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online spin-off light novel series, and multiple video games along with a lot more.

What are your thoughts on the covers? Are you a fan of Sword Art Online? Let us know what your thoughts on the series are by leaving a comment in the comment section down below!
