SWORD ART ONLINE You Can Now Get Your Very Own Elucidator Sword Just Like Kirito

Cerevo has released a new video showing off their latest product, a 1:1 replica of Kirito's Elucidator sword from Sword Art Online! Hit the jump to check it out now!

If you have watched Sword Art Online, you probably have wanted to at least take one swing with Kirito's Elucidator sword, well now Cerevo has you covered with a 1/1 scale sword that's packed with special features, from LED lights to a six-axis sensor that syncs its sound effects with your swinging motions. Watch the video down below!







Luckily, there aren't just a few LED lights in this bad boy; Cerevo's sword features over 2,000 full-color lights that help it glow even in full daylight. You can also activate effects through voice control, and certain settings can be activated with the help of a connected smartphone app!



Sadly there are not any pricing details at the moment. Although it is aiming for anywhere between ¥60,000 and ¥90,000 (about $538 to $808) but the Elucidator is currently planned for a mid-2018 release. Though it's still in development, CES 2018 attendees can see it on display this week.



What are your thoughts on the sword? Are you a fan of it? Would you use it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

