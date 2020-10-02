Check Out This Brand-New Trailer For SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS; Features Revealed

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris , Bandai Namco and Aquria's new role-playing title, gets new gameplay trailer that reveals details about the game's main plot, and its gameplay.

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!

was announced earlier in 2019, and it is a role-playing game based on the popular Sword Art Online series; more in particular the Alicization series of anime and manga written by Reki Kawahara. Not much information about the game was revealed, however, until Bandai Namco finally announced the game's release date a few months back.Expected to become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 22nd of May,will be bringing a beautifully realised open world, and some action-packed sword-fighting combat that will see players strategically taking down their enemies.Today, Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer that is introducing players to a rather interesting new combat system called "Tactical AI Emulation System". This brand-new system will make members of your party learn their moves as you play through the game; making for an even more dynamic combat system, and allowing players to gradually focus on the enemy instead of the attacks they want their party to be making.This brand-new trailer also offers some interesting details about the story in, so be sure to check it out down below, and let us know what you think about the trailer, the game itself, and whether you'd be interested in picking it up once it releases later in May.Check it out:



Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 22nd of May in 2020.