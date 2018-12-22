SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION Second Cour Shares New Trailer And Visual

Studio A-1 Pictures' action adventure fantasy anime series, Sword Art Online: Alicization , has revealed a new promotional video for the second part of the season. Here is more information.

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.16-minute promotional video for the upcoming second part of the Alicization season. The video has new footage of future episodes, action-heavy scenes with the blade play fans love and shots of the big bads of the show. The final episode of the first part airs on January 5th and the second cour begins on January 12.

The opening is titled ASCA by RESISTER and the ending is ReoNa by forget-me-not. The series also released its 21st volume of the light novel series. Author Reki Kawahara's light novel series, Sword Art Online, has launched in Japan and it begins the SAO: Unital Ring story arc which serves as a sequel to the Alicization arc. A new character Kamura Shikimi has been introduced and Argo is back.

The series recently revealed a new video game titled Deep Explorer which developed and published by Bandai Namco Games. There is no talk about a Western release date for the game. This upcoming arcade game is inspired by the Sword Art Online franchise which contains a number of anime seasons, manga and films.

The light novel series that started this franchise is written by Reki Kawahara with illustrations from abec. It is published by ASCII Media Works, Yen Press has the English license, it has been publishing since April 10, 2009 and has 20 volumes out right now.

The anime series has three seasons with the current one, Alicization, airing since October 7, 2018. It is directed by Manabu Ono, animated by A-1 Pictures and Aniplex of America has the North American license.





