SWORD ART ONLINE Shows off a New and Interesting Virtual World

If you're up for a new virtual world that is much different from the others, then Sword Art Online is keen to deliver with the Underworld. It's unlike any other in the entire series.

For those who may be wondering, Sword Art Online is back in the game with a new season, and also, a new virtual world. In season one, we as fans were introduced to Aincrad, but that is of the past. It’s now time for a new place to explore, and we’re sure it’s going to be a whole lot of fun.

The new virtual world is called the Underworld, and it was briefly brought to the forefront during the premiere of season 3. Again, fans got the chance to see this virtual world in episode 2, and it was interesting because far more was shown than before.

Strangely enough, this place was far different from the likes of Gun Gale Online and Aincrad because no one is trying to kill each other there. For a place known as the Underworld with little fighting, one has to wonder if something is going on behind the scenes.

We understand this land came from a simpler time after Kirito was given a tour. It was also revealed that the young boy visited this world in the past, but some reason, he’s unable to remember this.

For now, there’s not a lot of information in regards to the Underworld within the anime at this time. However, fans have claimed that this virtual world is set in the past due to the clothing people are wearing, and the lack of any technology.

Jobs here are all manual labor, and basically, everything about this place is a key sign that Kirito is no longer in the midst of Tokyo.

We’re quite sure this world won’t stay peaceful for long because nothing does at the end of the day.