Netmarble Launches New Site For Upcoming THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: ORIGIN RPG

Netmarble, the renowned global developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has officially launched the teaser website for its highly anticipated open-world, action-adventure RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. As the spiritual successor to the smash-hit title The Seven Deadly Sins: GRAND CROSS, which has surpassed over 70 million downloads worldwide, Origin is poised to offer fans an even more immersive and ambitious gameplay experience.

Based on The Seven Deadly Sins, the beloved Japanese manga and anime franchise that has sold over 55 million copies globally, Origin ventures into bold new territory with a multiverse-inspired original storyline. Players will take on the role of “Tristan,” the son of The Seven Deadly Sins' main protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. The game unfolds across the sprawling continent of Britannia, where players will be able to explore a fully realized open world teeming with adventure, secrets, and lore-rich locations.

In this dynamic new RPG, players will collect and team up with heroes from both The Seven Deadly Sins and its sequel series Four Knights of the Apocalypse. With a diverse cast of characters and customizable team compositions, players can craft their own unique combat style as they journey through the multiverse and confront the threats that arise from space-time distortions.

The teaser website, offers an early look at what players can expect from the upcoming title. The cinematic visual introduces Tristan and Tioreh sharing a quiet moment overlooking the beautiful world of Britannia, before a mysterious rift in time pulls Tristan into a kingdom under siege. It’s a striking first glimpse of the game’s central themes and sets the tone for the epic journey that lies ahead.

Fans eager to stay informed on the latest developments can follow the game’s official social media channels and explore the teaser site for regular updates, promotional media, and exclusive content leading up to release. Unfortunately that is almost all that we know about the project so far. Although, on their official Youtube channel, they also released a few trailers from a few years ago for the project. Check the 2023 G-Star trailer down below:

With its promise of breathtaking visuals, deep storytelling, and a richly detailed open world, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious entries in the franchise to date. As anticipation builds, Netmarble invites players to prepare for a grand new adventure that redefines what’s possible in the world of anime-inspired mobile RPGs.

Will this RPG be a success similar to their Solo Leveling: Arise mobile game? Let us know if you think so in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!