EVANESCENCE Performs New Song "Afterlife" For Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Series

Netflix is bringing stylish demon-hunting action back in a big way with its upcoming animated adaptation of CAPCOM’s Devil May Cry video game franchise—and it’s bringing some serious rock energy with it. On Friday, the streaming giant announced that multi-platinum rock band Evanescence will be performing a brand-new original track titled “Afterlife” for the series. The single will officially release this Friday, and fans can get an early taste thanks to a teaser video posted by the band on their official Tiktok page. Give it a short listen down below

Additionally, Evanescence will debut a special lyric video for “Afterlife,” featuring exclusive clips from the Devil May Cry series, this Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The anime series is set to premiere globally on Netflix on April 3rd.

The show boasts an impressive cast and crew behind the scenes. Johnny Yong Bosch will voice iconic demon hunter Dante in the English-dubbed version. Joining him are Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary (also known as Lady), Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo, and the late Kevin Conroy in a posthumous performance as VP Baines.

The Japanese voice cast includes:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante

Fumiko Orikasa as Lady

Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil

The animated series is being produced by Studio Mir, known for its work on The Legend of Korra and DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. It will span multiple seasons, with the first season consisting of eight episodes. Fans can also expect appearances from core franchise characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady, among others.

Along with Evanescence’s new song, the opening credits for the anime will feature another blast from the past with Limp Bizkit’s hit “Rollin’,” setting the tone for a high-octane and stylish adventure. Here is a look at the opening credits that features Limp Bizkit and some action:

Showrunner Adi Shankar—the producer behind Netflix’s Castlevania first announced the project back in 2018. At the time, he hinted that this adaptation would be part of his so-called “bootleg multiverse,” connecting it thematically to his other dark, genre-defining adaptations.

This isn’t the first time Devil May Cry has made the leap to animation. Madhouse previously released a 12-episode anime series based on the games back in 2007. That series later received North American distribution through ADV Films and Funimation. The franchise has also expanded into novels, manga, and even stage plays in Japan.

With a rock-fueled soundtrack, fan-favorite characters, and Shankar’s bold vision, Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime is shaping up to be a must-watch for both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Will you be watching it in April when it comes out? Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!