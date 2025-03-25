EVANESCENCE Performs New Song "Afterlife" For Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Series

EVANESCENCE Performs New Song &quot;Afterlife&quot; For Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY Anime Series

Netflix's Devil May Cry anime premieres April, featuring Evanescence’s new song “Afterlife” and an all-star cast. The first season will be 8 episodes and feature iconic characters like Dante and Vergil.

News
By GBest - Mar 25, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Evanescence TikTok Page

Netflix is bringing stylish demon-hunting action back in a big way with its upcoming animated adaptation of CAPCOM’s Devil May Cry video game franchise—and it’s bringing some serious rock energy with it. On Friday, the streaming giant announced that multi-platinum rock band Evanescence will be performing a brand-new original track titled “Afterlife” for the series. The single will officially release this Friday, and fans can get an early taste thanks to a teaser video posted by the band on their official Tiktok page. Give it a short listen down below

@evanescence Our new single, "Afterlife", from the @Netflix ♬ original sound - Evanescence

Additionally, Evanescence will debut a special lyric video for “Afterlife,” featuring exclusive clips from the Devil May Cry series, this Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The anime series is set to premiere globally on Netflix on April 3rd.

The show boasts an impressive cast and crew behind the scenes. Johnny Yong Bosch will voice iconic demon hunter Dante in the English-dubbed version. Joining him are Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary (also known as Lady), Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo, and the late Kevin Conroy in a posthumous performance as VP Baines.

The Japanese voice cast includes:

  • Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante

  • Fumiko Orikasa as Lady

  • Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil

The animated series is being produced by Studio Mir, known for its work on The Legend of Korra and DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. It will span multiple seasons, with the first season consisting of eight episodes. Fans can also expect appearances from core franchise characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady, among others.

Along with Evanescence’s new song, the opening credits for the anime will feature another blast from the past with Limp Bizkit’s hit “Rollin’,” setting the tone for a high-octane and stylish adventure. Here is a look at the opening credits that features Limp Bizkit and some action:

Showrunner Adi Shankar—the producer behind Netflix’s Castlevania first announced the project back in 2018. At the time, he hinted that this adaptation would be part of his so-called “bootleg multiverse,” connecting it thematically to his other dark, genre-defining adaptations.

This isn’t the first time Devil May Cry has made the leap to animation. Madhouse previously released a 12-episode anime series based on the games back in 2007. That series later received North American distribution through ADV Films and Funimation. The franchise has also expanded into novels, manga, and even stage plays in Japan.

With a rock-fueled soundtrack, fan-favorite characters, and Shankar’s bold vision, Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime is shaping up to be a must-watch for both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Will you be watching it in April when it comes out? Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Movie Sets September Release Date For Japan
Related:

CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Movie Sets September Release Date For Japan
DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND THE ANIMATION Promo Video Teases Season 1's Heartslabyul Arc
Recommended For You:

DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND THE ANIMATION Promo Video Teases Season 1's "Heartslabyul Arc"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder