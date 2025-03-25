ONE PIECE Creator Eiichiro Oda Talks The End Of Manga

While we're still years away from the conclusion of the One Piece manga, the sad reality is that at one point the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will come to an end. The long-running manga is currently in the final saga, a part of the story that series creator Eiichiro Oda has long been waiting to tell.

Gamerant recently revisited previous comments made by Oda about the ending of One Piece, revealing that the brilliant artist and writer already has already envisioned how he will conclude the story. As he explains, he already knows how the last chapter will unfold, teasing that the focus wont solely be on the Straw Hats, but the entirety fo the world. Here's what he said:

I've already decided on the last panel and how the last chapter will be. In the final saga, I'll focus on not only Straw Hats but also on events happening in the whole world. The problem is how many years it will take to start the final saga.

While none of us know how One Piece will end, we can probably assume that it will at least be somewhat of a happy ending given Oda's past statements. In commenting about the idea of death in One Piece, the writer explained why he doesn't like to enjoy death scenes.

"The reason I don't want to draw scenes where people die is because I want to draw a party after the battle. If someone dies, you can't have an enjoyable party," he explained, adding: "A party is my ideal form of friendship. I want to end with One Piece with a big party."

So there you have it, we're not sure exactly when One Piece will end, but we do know it will end with a party. Does that mean the Straw Hats will complete their goal and Luffy will become the Pirate King that he's always dreamed of becoming?

Oda's One Piece manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 1997. There are currently 111 tankobon volumes as of March 2025. VIZ Media currently publishes the English-language version in North America and the United Kingdom.

One Piece is one of the most popular manga in the world, spawning a major global franchise that includes an equally successful anime series, from Toei Animation, 14 animated feature films and one original video animation, video games, and a trading card game. There's also a live-action TV series adaptation from Netflix that premiere in 2023.