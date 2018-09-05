The 2nd FATE/STAY NIGHT HEAVENS FEEL Anime Film Receives A New Teaser Trailer
Earlier today the official website for the Fate/Stay Night Heavens Feel anime film trilogy started streaming a new teaser trailer for the second film. In the teaser it also gives us a slight glimpse at a new character that will be joining in the film. Check out the teaser down below:
The website also posted the official key visual for the film that was drawn by Director Tomonori Sudou. Both the visual and the teaser trailer originally debuted at the Machi Asobi event last weekend. Take a look at the visual below:
What are your thoughts on the newest teaser? Have you watched the first film yet? What are your thoughts on the Fate/ anime? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.
