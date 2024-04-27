MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Sound Director Shares Promising Update On Upcoming Film

Although the seventh season of My Hero Academia is just right around the corner, on the horizon is the release of the anime's fourth feature film.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is scheduled to hit theaters in August and while we haven't heard much about the project, a recent update from the film's sound director confirms that the final round of sound mixing has begun.

"We have started doing finishing touches on the acoustic mix for the movie You're Next," Mima Masufumi shared with fans online. "It's [theme song]... this time is the best. Of course, the actors as well. Our exciting work continues right through the final mixing stage. Please look forward to the movie's release!"

My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth movie in the series and will premiere on August 2, 2024, in Japan. Although no North America release date has been announced, the previous films have made it stateside so this should as well. The synopsis reads:

In a society devastated by the effects of an all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appears, swallowing up towns and people one after another. And in front of Izuku and the others, a man who looks like the “symbol of peace” stands in front of them…

We've still got a few months to go until My Hero Academia: You're Next hits theaters in Japan and first fans will get to enjoy the eagerly awaited seventh season of the anime series.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is set to debut on May 4 at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET. Crunchyroll will be home to newly released episodes in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The highly anticipated seventh season will follow the story of the original manga series, covering the "Star and Stripe," "U.A. Traitor," and the first parts of the "Final War" arc.

Season 7 will see Kenji Nagasaki, the series director, take on the role of Chief Director, while Naomi Nakayama helms the director's position at studio BONES. Yusuke Kuroda will continue handling series composition and scripts. Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima will craft character designs, while Yuki Hayashi will compose the music.

In the meantime, Crunchyroll is also currently streaming My Hero Academia: Memories, a four-episode mini-series that recaps the "epic moments of the series thus far" The final recap episode was released this weekend.