The Association of Japanese Animations Celebrates 100 Years Of Anime

Did you know that 2017 marks the 100th Anniversary of anime? The Association of Japanese Animations marked the special occasion with an awesome montage.

MarkJulian | 12/28/2017
Anime sure has come a long way since 1917. The 15 minute video below from The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA) goes all the way back to the days of clay, stop-motion puppets to the present time of shonen battle series and magical girls [It seems licensing issues kept any Studio Ghibli works from being featured].  

The AJA isn't done celebrating anime's centennial celebration.  A special five hour program will air on the NHK during New Year's Eve which focuses on how voice acting has evolved over the last 100 years. 

Take a look at the video below to gain a sense of just how muh anime existed before you joined the fandom or if you're a longtime viewer, prepare your nostalgia-feels for a trip down memory lane.
