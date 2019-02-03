The Conclusion Of THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Is Now Streaming On Netflix
After originally airing in Japan back in December as an hour-long special, the finale of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is now available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant has split the special into two episodes, billing it as season 3.
Netflix has uploaded the final, hour-long special for the J.C. Staff adaptation of Shūichi Asō's gag manga. If you're a long-time anime watcher Saiki K. is not to be missed...
Previously, the show was simulcast on FUNimation during the Fall 2016 anime season but was overshadowed by more popular shows like Drifters and Yuri!!! on Ice. A dub for Funimation was eventually added and subtitled episodes of season 1 began streaming on Crunchyroll as part of their now defunct partnership. The second season fo Saiki K. previously arrived on Netflix back in June 2018.
A live-action adaptation was released in Japanese theaters on October 21 and is also available on Netflix.
As for the manga, Aso ended the series' run at 25 volumes back in February 28 after being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since 2012. However, it was continued as a 4-koma (4-panel) short from March 2018 thru July 2018, providing enough material for 1 additional volume and a true ending.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
