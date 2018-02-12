THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Airs Its "Conclusion" On December 28

Studios J.C.Staff and Egg Firm's comedy school shonen anime series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , has announced that it will air its "conclusion" on December 28. Here is more.

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced that the shonen supernatural anime series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., will air its "conclusion" on December 28. There is no information on what this is "concluding" but the anime series will broadcast on TV Tokyo early morning.

As of right now, the staff and cast have not been officially confirmed, although fans speculate the same people from season 2 are coming back.

At the moment Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan, better known in the West as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., already has a television series of 48 episodes divided into two seasons. These were broadcast on Japanese television between July 2014 and last June, the series is animated by J.C.Staff and Egg Firm studios with Hiroaki Sakurai in the direction and Michiko Yokote as a screenwriter.

Shūichi Asō published this comedy in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueshia for almost 6 years, being compiled by the Japanese publisher in 24 volumes. After its completion in February, Asō began a sequel in the form of yon-koma (four cell manga) last March also in the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.

In addition to the anime and the manga, the franchise has a live-action film, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2016. It also has a video game for the Nintendo 3DS titled Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan: Shijō Psi Dai no Psi Nan!?.