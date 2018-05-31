The FEEL THE WIND Novel Series Is Getting A TV Anime Series This Year
Earlier today a new website was opened up by NTV that was made to help announce that Shion Miura's Feel The Wind Novels will be receiving an anime adaptation in October of this year! The series will air on NTV and BS-NTV on an unannounced date of October this year.
Kazuya Nomura will be directing the series at Production I.G. Shinchosha is credited with planning cooperation. Kohei Kiyasu is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Takahiro Chiba will be designing the characters.
About Feel The Wind: The novel centers on the Tokyo-Hakone Round-Trip College Ekiden Race or "Hakone Ekiden," one of the biggest university marathon relay races in Japan. The race is held every year on January 2-3 and goes between Tokyo and Hakone and back, for a total run of of nearly 217.9 km (about 135.4 miles).
Shinchosha published the novel in September 2006. The novel inspired a live-action film adaptation that premiered in October 2009. The film is available on Netflix Japan, and it describes the story as:
A friendship between two sidelined athletes helps them return to their beloved sport and build a team for a competitive long-distance relay race.
