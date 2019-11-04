The First Teaser Trailer For The NI NO KUNI Anime Film Has Been Released Online
Warner Bros. Japan and Level-5 have released the first teaser trailer for OLM's Ni No Kuni anime movie, putting the spotlight on the video game adaptation's storyline, colorful world, and main characters.
The highly anticipated anime film based on the best-selling Ni no Kuni game series has received its new teaser trailer, so be sure to take a closer look at the Yoshiyuki Momose-directed flick right now...
Ni no Kuni is being directed by Yoshiyuki Momose (The Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Pom Poko) as his long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away) is set to compose the WB. Japan-produced movie's soundtrack. The film's voice cast includes Kento Yamazaki (Death Note), Mamoru Miyano (Soul Eater), Kenjiro Tsuda (Naruto Shippuden), Maaya Sakamoto (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) Kouichi Yamadera (The Adventures of Peter Pan), and Yūki Kaji (Danball Senki).
The Ni no Kuni series has shipped 2.8 million copies worldwide since the first game's launch in 2010.
The upcoming movie's story follows teenagers Yū, Haru, and Kotona's quest to save their friendship by traveling back and forth between our reality and the Ni no Kuni universe. Check it out down below:
Ni no Kuni is set to debut in Summer 2019 in Japan.
