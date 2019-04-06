The FOOD WARS! Manga Will Be Ending In The Next 3 Chapters
The latest issue of Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma revealed that the series will be ending in its next three chapters. Unlike a few monthly titles in Weekly Shonen Jump, Food Wars! is a weekly-series so that means the conclusion is just three weeks away. Interestingly enough, the same announcement revealing the manga's approaching ending also revealed that a seperate, special announcement will also be made in the series' last chapter.
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, the manga from Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki will be ending in just three chapters after beginning its run in Weekly Shonen Jump as a One-Shot in April 2012.
Fans of the series are hopeful that a new TV anime series will be greenlit to adapt the final volumes. The TV anime covered up volume 18 of the manga series, which currently has 35 published volumes and enough uncollected chapters for 1-2 more volumes.
We'll have an update on the announcement and conclusion of the series, which will arrive later this month.
Soma Yukihira's old man runs a small family restaurant in the less savory end of town. Aiming to one day surpass his father's culinary prowess, Soma hones his skills day in and day out until one day, out of the blue, his father decides to enroll Soma in a classy culinary school!
Can Soma really cut it in a place that prides itself on a 10 percent graduation rate? And can he convince the beautiful, domineering heiress to the school that he belongs there at all?!
