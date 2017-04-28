The GRIMGAR, ASHES AND ILLUSIONS Team Show Off Some Teamwork In A New Clip

Funimation is set to release the Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions anime series next week on Blu-Ray and DVD. The anime series is based on Ao Jūmonji's Hai to Gensō no Grimgar (Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash) light novel series. The light novel series was first introduced in Japan back in 2013, followed by the manga adaptation in 2015 and the anime series in 2016.
In the clip, the party takes teamwork to a whole new level when they see a group of goblins ahead of them. check out the clip below!
The Blu-Ray/DVD and Limited edition both have English dubbed and Japanese (English subtitles) versions. The Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions limited edtion comes in a premium box with six specialty print art cards and a 18" x 24" soft-touch poster. The standard Blu-Ray going for $48.74 while the limited edtiion retails for $63.74
.
The show boasts a strong english voice cast that can be seen below.
Let us know what you think about the clip in the comment section! Also, don't forget to check out our freebie fridays each week! This week we are giving away two great anime series!
-
Ricco Fajardo as Haruhiro
-
Justin Briner as Manato
-
Jeannie Tirado as Yume
-
Sarah Wiedenheft as Shihoru
-
Jarrod Greene as Moguzo
-
Orion Pitts as Ranta
The Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions anime series was created by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Fairy Tail and Sword Art Online. In the anime, when Haruhiro awakens, he’s in the dark surrounded by people who have no memory of where they came from or how they got there. As the darkness fades, a fantastic new world called “Grimgar” appears before them and their adventure begins—but first, they’ll have to choose their guild, class, and special abilities.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]