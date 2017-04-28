The GRIMGAR, ASHES AND ILLUSIONS Team Show Off Some Teamwork In A New Clip

Related Headlines

Producer For Netflix's DEATH NOTE Film Responds To Whitewashing Accusations Producer Roy Lee addresses online accusations that the Netflix adaptation of Death Note is just as guilty of "whitewashing" as Scarlett Johansson and Paramount Pictures' Ghost in the Shell.

FREEBIE FRIDAY: Mikagura School Suite & Maria the Virgin Witch On Blu-Ray & DVD! AnimeMojo is at is again with another giveaway! We are giving away The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya & The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-Chan on Blu-Ray! Hit the jump, check out how to enter and get better odds!