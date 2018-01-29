Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The J-NOVEL CLUB Licenses THE MASTER OF RAGNAROK & BLESSER OF EINHERJAR Novel

The digital publishing company J-Novel Club announced over the weekend that it has licensed "The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar" light novel series.

Albedo | 1/29/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Earlier this weekend, The digital publishing company J-Novel Club announced that it has licensed author Seiichi Takayama and illustrator Yukisan's The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar (Hyakuren no Haō to Seiyaku no Valkyria) light novel series. The first four parts of the first volume are available for members to read now, and non-members can read the first part for free. Here is a look at the cover for the first novel of the series.

The J-Novel Club describes the story:

Some urban legends are best left untested! Yuuto Suoh gets more than he bargained for when he joins his childhood friend Mitsuki Shimoya in testing out an urban legend. When he uses his phone to take a picture of himself with the local shrine's divine mirror, he is whisked off into another world – one heavily steeped in the lore of the old Norse myths. Using his knowledge gained from school and from his solar-powered smartphone, he has the chance to bring the Wolf Clan, the same people who cared for him, to prominence, all while earning the adoration of a group of magic-wielding warrior maidens known as the Einherjar.


Hobby Japan began publishing the printed novels for the series back in August of 2013. The company published the 14th novel volume on November 1st. Chany is drawing a manga adaptation on Hobby Japan's website, and the company shipped the third compiled volume on June 27th of last year.
