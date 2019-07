THE MIGHTY GRAND PITON Is The Caribbean Anime You Never Knew You Needed

Tired of the same old anime troupes season after season? Then check out this exciting anime short from Wesley Louis which puts a new spin on the mecha genre- a giant robot that only speaks patois!







The Mighty Grand Piton is a short film about a young British girl, Connie, who travels to the Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia for her school holidays with her family. There, she accidentally awakens a giant robot buried under the Twin Piton mountains on the south of the Island. This robot seems compelled to protect Saint Lucia but his origins are mysterious. No one knows where he came from or how long he’s been there. During the many years he’s lain dormant, The Mighty Grand Piton, became nothing more than the stuff of legend.

Every once in a while, a small, delightful project surfaces to remind you why you love the genre. Case in point, Wesley Louis' The Mighty Grand Piton is currently making waves, thanks to an excellent 90-second short that will hopefully lead to bigger and better things.Speaking to Fader, Louis described the project as, "As for how the concept first came about, Louis explained, "Last year, Crunchyroll revealed plans to produce original anime through a different subsidiary of its parent company (AT&T) and this seems like the type of project that deserves at least a phone conference meeting.