THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Series Getting Simulcast From HIDIVE

Studio CloverWorks' upcoming horror mystery shounen anime series, The Promised Neverland , will be getting a simulcast from anime streaming company HIDIVE. Here are the details.

Anime streaming company HIDIVE has announced studio CloverWork's upcoming mystery shonen anime series The Promised Neverland will be getting a simulcast. The company has acquired the streaming rights to the series and it will be available for the United States, Canada and other select territories. The anime is premiering tomorrow, January 9, and will air every Thursday starting on January 17.

The Promised Neverland will have 12 episodes in its first season. However, you should take this with a grain of salt, there is no word from official networks and the account has listed no source. The first arc of the manga is 37 chapters, which would make sense to be adapted into 12 episodes in the anime.

The voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.

The anime series is animated by CloverWorks, directed by Mamoru Kanbe, written by Toshiya Ono, Takahiro Obata produces the music and Amazon Video licenses it. The anime will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The original network that broadcasted it is Fuji TV.

The manga series is written by Kaiu Shirai, illustrated by Posuka Demizu, published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media has the English license and the series has been running since August 1, 2016 with 11 volumes out right now.

