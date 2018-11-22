THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Series Releases Its Third Commercial
The official aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial for the upcoming shonen anime series The Promised Neverland. The video teases fans by showing quick scenes of characters being introduced and eating while also giving some cryptic sequences. This is the third television commercial the series has produced.
Studio CloverWorks' upcoming horror mystery shounen anime series, The Promised Neverland, has shared a new commercial. Here is more information on the series.
The voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.
The anime series is animated by CloverWorks, directed by Mamoru Kanbe, written by Toshiya Ono, Takahiro Obata produces the music and Amazon Video licenses it. The anime will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The original network that broadcasted it is Fuji TV. The series has a January 2019 release date.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]