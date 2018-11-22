THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Series Releases Its Third Commercial

Studio CloverWorks' upcoming horror mystery shounen anime series, The Promised Neverland , has shared a new commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The official aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial for the upcoming shonen anime series The Promised Neverland. The video teases fans by showing quick scenes of characters being introduced and eating while also giving some cryptic sequences. This is the third television commercial the series has produced.

The voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.