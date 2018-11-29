THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Series Shares Its Fourth Television Commercial And Opening Theme

The upcoming mystery shonen anime series, The Promised Neverland, has released its fourth television commercial. The video is only 15 seconds long and it serves as a reminder for fans that the series is coming out on January 10. The video has quick shots of the main characters and reveals the opening theme "UVERworld" by Touch off.



The voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.

The anime series is animated by CloverWorks, directed by Mamoru Kanbe, written by Toshiya Ono, Takahiro Obata produces the music and Amazon Video licenses it. The anime will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The original network that broadcasted it is Fuji TV.

The manga series is written by Kaiu Shirai, illustrated by Posuka Demizu, published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media has the English license and the series has been running since August 1, 2016 with 11 volumes out right now.

