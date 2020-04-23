THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Anime's Second Season Premiere Delayed Due To COVID-19

Hit anime series, The Promised Neverland, has announced a large delay in the premiere of the second season. Hit the jump for when to expect the season to release.

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland originally premiered in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, in 2016. The series has since been a massive hit with readers and, as of 2018, the manga has reached its final arc, more specifically its climax. With a proposed 20-30 volumes, the series has set itself up to be one of the most well planned out manga in recent memory.

The manga has been such a hit that the series was even greenlit for an anime by Aniplex. The series premiered in January of last year and, just like the manga, was an instant hit. The series itself has been streaming on every anime streaming platform, except Netflix, and even airs on Toonami. It wasn't long before the second season was also announced.

Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic creating massive delays in the entertainment industry; the series was victim to one of the longest delays to the second season premeire. Originally planning to air in October of this year, the series has announced the second season would now be releasing in January of 2021. This also pushed back the rerun of the first season from July 2020 to October.





Sad to see the season delayed? Planning on catching up on older episodes? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! The Promised Neverland's second season is set to premiere, in Japan, in January 2021!