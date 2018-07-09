THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Manga Has Entered Its Final Arc

The next issue of Weekly Shônen Jump reveals that The Promised Neverland manga (Yakusoku no Neverland) now enters its final arc. Kaiu Shirai, scriptwriter of the work, comments in this issue of the magazine, attached to the survey of popularity of the series.



"The final arc has begun now. I will work hard!" This last arc of the manga will begin in volume 11 or 12.



Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu write and illustrate this shônen manga since August 2016 in the pages of Weekly Shônen Jump magazine by Shueisha. Back in February, the editor of the manga, in an interview conducted by the website Mantan Web, commented that the manga had reached the middle of the story.



The Promised Neverland has 10 compilation volumes in Japan and has just inspired an anime series for the next winter, premiering in the month of January 2019. This is produced by CloverWorks and will be broadcasted through the block Anime Noitamina from Fuji TV.

At Grace Field House, life couldn't be better for the orphans! Though they have no parents, together with the other kids and a kind "Mama" who cares for them, they form one big, happy family. No child is ever overlooked, especially since they are all adopted by the age of 12. Their daily lives involve rigorous tests, but afterwards, they are allowed to play outside. There is only one rule they must obey: do not leave the orphanage. But one day, two top-scoring orphans, Emma and Norman, venture past the gate and unearth the horrifying reality behind their entire existence: they are all livestock, and their orphanage is a farm to cultivate food for a mysterious race of demons. With only a few months left to pull off an escape plan, the children must somehow change their predetermined fate.