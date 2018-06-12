THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Shares Its Fifth Television Commercial

The upcoming mystery shonen anime series, The Promised Neverland, has released its fifth television commercial. The video is only 15 seconds long and it serves as a reminder for fans that the series is coming out on January 10. The video has quick shots of the main characters and reveals the ending theme "Co shu Nie".
The voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.
The anime series is animated by CloverWorks, directed by Mamoru Kanbe, written by Toshiya Ono, Takahiro Obata produces the music and Amazon Video licenses it. The anime will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The original network that broadcasted it is Fuji TV.
The manga series is written by Kaiu Shirai, illustrated by Posuka Demizu, published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media has the English license and the series has been running since August 1, 2016 with 11 volumes out right now.
At Grace Field House, life couldn't be better for the orphans! Though they have no parents, together with the other kids and a kind "Mama" who cares for them, they form one big, happy family. No child is ever overlooked, especially since they are all adopted by the age of 12. Their daily lives involve rigorous tests, but afterwards, they are allowed to play outside.
There is only one rule they must obey: do not leave the orphanage. But one day, two top-scoring orphans, Emma and Norman, venture past the gate and unearth the horrifying reality behind their entire existence: they are all livestock, and their orphanage is a farm to cultivate food for a mysterious race of demons. With only a few months left to pull off an escape plan, the children must somehow change their predetermined fate.
The Promised Neverland hits screens on January 10, 2019
