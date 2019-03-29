THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Toonami Announces It Will Be Airing The Series
The Promised Neverland was a series that began in Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2016 and reached an amazing success that brought on an equally good anime series. While the series has been very good, it is also very hard to find the show for the average viewer, unless they have an anime streaming service. In a brief bit of news, however, Late night anime programming block, Toonami, has anounced that they will be bringing the awesome series to Toonami! Adult Swim will be adding the series to their programming block next month.
This April, a brand new series will be added to the Toonami lineup in The Promised Neverland. Hit the jump for more news on the series.
With a new season coming in 2020, its safe to expect that we will expect Toonami to have the series return, after the first season. Excited for the Toonami release? The Promised Neverland will be hitting on April 13th!
