THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Episode 14 Preview Reveals A New Character

In this official preview for episode 14 of The Rising of the Shield Hero, manga readers know that an important character for Naofumi and co. just appeared for the first time.

The second cour for(Tate no YĆ«sha no Nariagari) is officially underway and the preview for the 14th episode of Studio Kinema Citrus' (Is the Order a Rabbit??, Made In Abyss) excellent isekai manga adaptation reveals that viewers are about to get a glimpse of Raphtalia's backstory. Plus, a key new character is about to make their first appearance in the anime.So far, t he most highly anticipated Winter 2019 anime i n Japan is continuing its strong momentum into the Spring anime season. Are you watching the show? How does it stack up to the other Winter 2019 isekai anime which just ended,? Let us know in the comment section below.