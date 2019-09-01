THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Not Airing Its Dubbed Episode Today

The brand new shonen anime series, The Rising of the Shield Hero , will not air its English-dubbed episode today. Here is what we know so far and more information on the series.

The official ShieldHeroEN Twitter account has announced that the first episode of the English dub of The Rising of the Shield Hero will not be airing today due to "unforeseen circumstances". There is no further explanation of the issue but fans in Twitter are talking about Crunchyroll and their censoring problems.



The latest in Crunchyroll and censoring have another isekai series, Sword Art Online, in people's conversations. The company censored many scenes from the original broadcast in Japan. Fans are worried that this might be the case with Shield Hero and its controversial scene.



Some fans are even talking about the possibility of Crunchyroll changing up the dialogue in order to censor it and "suit western audiences". Check out the tweet down below and read what people are saying. Again, nothing official has been explained and there is no information on when the English dub will be streamed.

English Dub Cast

Naofumi Iwatani - Billy Kametz

Raphtalia - Erica Mendez

Filo - Brianna Knickerbocker

Ren Amaki - Alan Lee

Motoyasu Kitamura - Xander Mobus

Itsuki Kawasumi - Erik Scott Kimerer

Fellow anime streaming company, Funimation, also announced that it will be streaming the simuldub of the series but will not have the subtitled version available. The dub will premiere on the same day as Crunchyroll's, January 9.

The series is described as being a "2-cour" series. If a series is described as "Cour" it means that it will run for three months and have anywhere from 10 to 14 episodes, maybe even a full season. Shield Hero is a 2-cour series, so expect a minimum of 20 episodes.

New Japanese Cast

Sarah Emi Bridcutt

Yutaka Nakano

Hiroki Yasumoto

Kinema Citrus is behind the animated adaptation of the series of light novels by Yusagi Aneko. Takao Abo (Norn9) directs this animated series with a screenplay by Keigo Koyanagi (Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars). Masahiro Suwa, director of animation at Hitsugi no Chaika, is in charge of adapting the character designs of Minami Seira to the anime. Kevin Penkin is credited as the author of the musical composition.

Here are the previously-announced voice actors (Japanese) and their roles:

Asami Seto - Raphtalia

Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani

Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura

Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Ren Amaki

Yusagi Aneko writes and Seira Minami illustrates this series of light novels since 2012. The Kadokawa publishing house publishes this work under the seal of MF Bunko, which have released 19 volumes in Japan. An adaptation to the manga of this series by Kyu Aiya has been serialized since 2014 in the Comic Flapper magazine of Media Factory, of which there are already 10 compilation volumes.