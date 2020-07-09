THE SAINT'S MAGICAL POWER IS OMNIPOTENT Anime Adaptation Has Been Announced

Don't look now but here comes another issekai anime. The Kadokawa Books website (the publisher of the light novels) has revealed that an anime adaptation of Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri's The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent (Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu) is in the works. However, they don't specify as to what format so the project could be a TV anime, film or OVA. Expect further details to be revealed in the coming days.

Kadokawa has published the series since 2017 with Seven Seas Entertainment recently acquiring the English-language rights for the series and releasing the first novel digitally this past August. A print version of the first light novel will be sold on November 24.

The light novel series puts a spin on the familiar issekai (accidental travel to another world) genre by transporting a young Japanese women to a fantasy world where a strange turn of events leaves her building a business empire instead of fighting the dark forces of evil.

Stay tuned to AnimeMojo as we await word on the format, studio and creative staff working on the project. In the meantime, let us know in the comment section below if the premise strikes your fancy or if you're beginning to become bored with the issekai genre.

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all…as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn’t come back to haunt her.