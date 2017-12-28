The Season 2 Teaser For THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K Promises More Gut-Busting Laughs
EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff are back to collaborate on another season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. The first season aired during the Summer 2016 anime season on Funimation. Since then, Funi has entered into a partnership with Crunchyroll so there's a good chance that the series could see an uptick in it's popularity as it reaches a larger audience.
Shūichi Asō's The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. gag manga is getting a second anime season from EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff. There will be several new characters joining the high school.
The second season premieres in Japan on January 16.
Hiroaki Sakurai and Masayuki Onji are returning as director and character designer.
A live-action adaptation was released in Japanese theaters on October 21 to the tune of $1.7 million USD for a 2nd place weekend finisih.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
