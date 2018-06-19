The Second Season Of Netflix's CASTLEVANIA Will Premiere This Year

Castlevania, a vampire hunting series, has received great scores by critics and fans alike. The first season was a big enough of a success to gather up hype for a season 2. Now we know when it's coming.

Warren Ellis, the writer and producer of the series, said that the second season will premiere on Netlfix later this year with 8 episodes. No release date yet, though; the closest thing we have to a date is Ellis saying the series is slate for summer.



The first season of the show came out in July 2017 and had four episodes. A third season has been confirmed by Richard Armitage, a voice actor for the show.



Adi Shankar gave his thoughts on why the series has done great so far.



“The games provide an amazing blueprint. You couldn’t ask for a better blueprint. It’s about knowing what elements to focus on. It’s kind of like a musician who’s covering his or her favorite iconic song. You know what notes you have to hit, and you know what notes you should make your own.”



Castlevania is currently streaming in Netflix.